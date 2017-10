By David Finger

The 30th annual WBO Congress kicked off on Sunday, October 22 in Miami, with the ever-popular golf tournament. The tournament started at 1 pm at the Delaire Country Club, in Delray Beach, Florida.



WBO undisputed jr. welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford took part in the event and even received some coaching from WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel. In the end, the winner of the tournament was Tomas Schmidt.