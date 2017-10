By David Finger

The 30th annual WBO Congress formally set sail Monday, October 23 on the cruise ship Norwegian Sky. The ship set sail from Miami and is set to stop in Havana, Cuba before sailing on to the Bahamas. The Congress had an informal reception after the ship left Miami where president Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel briefly spoke to the members in attendance. Business is set to kick off on Tuesday morning at 8AM.