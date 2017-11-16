WBO 115lb champ Inoue to defend against Boyeaux in December

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten WBO 115-pound champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (14-0, 12 KOs) will defend his belt against #7 Yoan Boyeaux (41-4-0-1NC, 26 KOs) in Yokohama, Japan, on December 30. It was announced today (Thursday) by Hideyuki Ohashi of Ohashi Promotions, who disclosed that Inoue will appear in the US show in the last week of February, unless he should suffer any injury.

On the same bill, WBC 108-pound titlist Ken Shiro (11-0, 5 KOs) will put his belt on the line against Panamanian #8 Gilberto Pedroza (18-3-2, 8 KOs) in the semi-windup.

Also appearing will be 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, elongted southpaw Satoshi Shimizu (2-0, 2 KOs), who will make his initial defense of his newly acquired OPBF featherweight belt against Filipino Edward Mancito (15-7-2, 9 KOs) over twelve. Shimizu had lost a close decision to Luke Campbell in the semifinal of the London Olympic Games.

Naoya’s younger brother, also bright prospect Takuma Inoue (9-0, 2 KOs) will face veteran ex-national bantam champ Kentaro Masuda (27-8, 15 KOs) over ten.

Naoya Inoue said, “Within two months after this title bout, I wish to appear in the US ring again, but will concentrate on this defense at first.” That’ a good policy.