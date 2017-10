WBO #11 lightweight Antonio “Toño” Moran (23-2, 16 KOs) scored an explosive second round KO over Salvador “El Bufón” Briseño (13-3, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. An uppercut from Moran spelled the end for Briseño. Moran retains his WBO Latino title in impressive fashion.