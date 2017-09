By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #10 featherweight Luke Jackson (15-0) outpointed Mexico’s Humberto de Santiago (14-4-1) over ten rounds at the Hobart Town Hall, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia on Saturday to successfully defend the WBO Oriental crown. Promoter Grant Brown said after the bout, “The win over Santiago should get Lucas a top six rating and we are focused on a WBO title shot against Oscar Valdez.”