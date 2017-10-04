October 4, 2017

WBO #1 ranked mini-fly Pradabsri upset in China

By David Finger

Undefeated WBO #1 contender Panya Pradabsri was dealt a stunning defeat yesterday, October 3rd, in Datong, China. Pradabsri lost a twelve round majority decision to 35-year old former WBC champion Chao Zhong Xiong (27-7-1, 14 KOs). Pradabsri looked poised to take on newly crowned WBO champion Ryu Yamanaka out of Japan but took what initially looked to be little more than a tune up against the former champion, who last fought for a world title in 2014. Scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 114-114 for Xiong, who captured the WBA International Minimumweight title with the win. Pradabsri sees his record drop to 18-1, 10 KOs with the loss.

