August 25, 2017

WBC statement on Aleem-Centeno

The Immanuwel Aleem vs Hugo Centeno, Jr. fight tonight is NOT sanctioned for the WBC Silver middleweight title. After numerous attempts to contact the Aleem camp and Aleem’s inactivity since winning the title in a tremendous fight against Ievgen Kytrov on January 14, 2017, his title was vacated and contested two weeks ago on August 12 between Roberto Garcia and Omar Chavez. Garcia won a unanimous decision and is now the WBC Silver middleweight champion. Any advertisement of the Aleem-Centeno, Jr. fight as being for the WBC Silver middleweight title is false and without WBC sanction for the Silver title.

McGregor 3.5 pounds heavier than Floyd
Cotto, Kamegai, Vargas, Rios make weight
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.