WBC may honor Mayweather-McGregor winner

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has commented on the possibility of the WBC presenting a prize or a belt to the winner of Mayweather-McGregor bout on August 26 at T-Mobile in Las Vegas. “We must understand that Mayweather represents the world of boxing,” said Sulaiman, “and we are looking at the possibility of participating by delivering a prize or something symbolic to the winner of this fight.”

Sulaiman also stated that that the WBC may order a fight between former world champions Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia for the interim world welterweight championship since reigning champ Thurman is likely out for the remainder of 2017.

Porter is scheduled to fight Puerto Rican Thomas Dulorme on August 26.