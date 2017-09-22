WBC Headquarters were destroyed in quake

Dozens of buildings have collapsed and many more were severely damaged in the deadly 7.1 earthquake that rocked Mexico City Tuesday. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman stated via social media that “the WBC office uses for press conferences is damaged and most likely will never be functional again. Thank God everyone is safe.”

He further wrote on the WBC website, “The WBC original offices, which have been rented since 1978, will no longer be available, as it is imminent that the building will have to be torn down. So many special moments happened there and only memories will live from such headquarters. An important chapter of the WBC history will be closed.”

* * *

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz has announced he will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to his upcoming FS1 event in Las Vegas to help victims of the Mexico City quake.

The donated funds will be matched X5 by world-renowned philanthropist and Mexican businessman Carlos Slim’s Foundation. Slim is one of the richest men in the world.

* * *

If you want to help, the Carlos Slim Foundation will also make a 5 to 1 matching contribution when you donate. In other words, for every dollar you put in, Slim will kick in $5 more.

To donate inside of Mexico:

Banco Inbursa, S.A.

Account: 11111111111

Account CLABE: 036180111111111111

Name: Carlos Slim Foundation

The WBC has also opened the following bank account to receive donations from around the world:

BANCO MERCANTIL DEL NORTE, S.A. – BANORTE – Sucursal #2067

Account Name: WORLD BOXING COUNCIL A.C.

Account Number: 0826381248

SWIFT: MENOMXMT

CLABE: 072180008263812480