WBC bantam champ Nery fails drug test

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Mexican WBC bantamweight champion Luis “Panterita” Nery is being investigated by the WBC and VADA for failing in one of the doping tests conducted prior to his fight in Japan against Shinsuke Yamanaka on August 15. Nery tested positive for Zilpaterol, a substance similar to the clenbuterol that is used in Mexico to fatten cattle.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán has confirmed the investigation of Nery and the WBC Clean Boxing Program will begin the process according to its protocol.