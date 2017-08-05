WBC #14 Mitchell defeats Yilixiati

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #14 super middleweight Jayde Mitchell (15-1, 8 KOs) clearly outpointed Ainiwaer Yilixiati (10-1, 8 KOs) over ten rounds at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia on Friday. Mitchell controlled the contest in all the rounds as he outworked his 24-year-old opponent. Yilixiati was deducted a point for holding. Scores 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. The 31-year-old Mitchell defended the OPBF and WBA Oceania titles. He was coming off a five round stoppage of Istvan Zeller in June. He suffered his only loss to Ryan Breese in 2015. Mitchell also holds wins over former world rated Nader Hamdan and Les Sherrington.

In other action, super middleweight Jake Carr (14-1, 5 KOs) stopped Adil Abulimiti (8-2-1) in round seven of a scheduled eight round bout. The referee saved the Chinese-born Abulimiti from further punishment in round seven. The formerly American-based Carr suffered his only loss to Mike Gravonski in 2016 in Tacoma, Washington.