August 9, 2017

WBC 118lb champ Yamanaka sharp in public workout

Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

WBC bantamweight champ, unbeaten Japanese southpaw Shinsuke Yamanaka (27-0-2, 19 KOs) showed his form in a public workout before many press people on Wednesday at the Teiken Gym in Tokyo, Japan.

Yamanaka, making his thirteenth defense against also undefeated WBC official challenger Luis Nery (23-0, 17 KOs) next Tuesday, engaged in sparring sessions with Filipino sparring partner Jake Bornea to show his good shape.

The southpaw champ said, “I’ve got a second wind in strenuous training for a month and a half, and will appear in the ring with fine condition.”

Yamanaka is going to tie the Japanese mark of the most defenses registered by former WBA 108-pound champ Yoko Gushiken, who lately encouraged his junior to beat his record. Yamanaka wishes to respond to people’s expectations.

Benavidez: I'll be ready for Gavril
Manny's pain convinced Bradley to retire
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.