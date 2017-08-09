WBC 118lb champ Yamanaka sharp in public workout

Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

WBC bantamweight champ, unbeaten Japanese southpaw Shinsuke Yamanaka (27-0-2, 19 KOs) showed his form in a public workout before many press people on Wednesday at the Teiken Gym in Tokyo, Japan.

Yamanaka, making his thirteenth defense against also undefeated WBC official challenger Luis Nery (23-0, 17 KOs) next Tuesday, engaged in sparring sessions with Filipino sparring partner Jake Bornea to show his good shape.

The southpaw champ said, “I’ve got a second wind in strenuous training for a month and a half, and will appear in the ring with fine condition.”

Yamanaka is going to tie the Japanese mark of the most defenses registered by former WBA 108-pound champ Yoko Gushiken, who lately encouraged his junior to beat his record. Yamanaka wishes to respond to people’s expectations.