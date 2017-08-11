WBC #1 Nery looks ambitious in public workout

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

We truly wonder why all Mexican boxers who fight here in Japan are so optimistic and eloquent before climbing up to the ring. “I’ll bring back the belt to Mexico.” That’s a very common phrase probably printed in the Mexican fistic dictionary.

WBC #1 bantamweight contender Luis Nery (23-0, 17 KOs) isn’t an exception. Nery, twelve years junior to the defending champ Yamanaka at 22, optimistically talked a lot in a public workout at the Teiken gym on Thursday.

“Shinsuke Yamanaka is a strong and experienced champion, but I’ll knock him out within six rounds to be new champion. I have been training at a high ground for two months, which must help strengthen my stamina without doubt.” Nery, a 5’4” energetic southpaw puncher, showed a couple of sparring sessions with Japanese boxer Daiki Funayama, beating him up with his superior power.

Nery expressed his future plan after dethroning the formidable titlist Yamanaka, “I wish to move down to face Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, or move up to the super-bantam category to be multi-class champion.” Nery looked like a Mexican windmill, incessantly throwing fast roundhouse combinations in his mitt work for rounds. We may see a hot confrontation in Kyoto next Tuesday (August 15).