WBA#7 Kambosos returns Oct 13

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA#7 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos (12-0, 6 KOs) returns to action on October 13 when he will clash with Thailand’s Krai Sethaphon (25-2, 16 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBA Oceana title at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia.

Kambosos is coming off a ten round points victory over Qamil Balla on the undercard to WBO heavyweight title bout featuring champion Joseph Parker vs Razvan Cojanu in May. Kambosos was a regular sparring partner to Manny Pacquiao for his July 2 WBO title bout against Jeff Horn in Brisbane. He travels to Los Angeles on a regular basis to train at Justin Fortune’s gym and was impressive in sparring session with IBF#1 Sergey Lipinetc.

Sethaphon’s only losses were at the hands of WBA#3 Czar Amonsot and WBA#11 Masayoshi Nakatani by twelve round decision in 2017. He is coming off a twelve round points victory over Isack Junior in May.