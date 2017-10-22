Andrade vacates WBA regular super welter title

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has announced that the super welterweight title held by Demetrius Andrade has been vacated. The reason why the undefeated Andrade gave is he wants to go up to the middleweight division immediately and he requested to be ranked in that category to be able to fight for another WBA championship in the future. Andrade has 24 wins in his professional career and knows no defeats, with 16 of his opponents having fallen by knockout. He had earned the title last March, when he defeated Jack Culcay by split decision. He vacated the title before making his first defense, which was expected for the end of the year. Erislandy Lara remains the WBA “super” champion in the division.