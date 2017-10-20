WBA orders Santa Cruz-Mares negotiations

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championship Committee has ordered Mexicans Super Featherweight Champion Leo Santa Cruz, and regular champion of the same category Abner Mares, to negotiate their upcoming bout before November 6.

Both boxers had scheduled to fight on April 3. According to WBA Rule C.13, a champion cannot fight with a boxer who is not a mandatory designated contender within 60 days of his mandatory defense expiration date. The Committee gave them the timeframe from April 3rd to May 3rd to negotiate this matter; however, on July 4 they still didn’t have an answer.

On August 22, Santa Cruz and Mares requested special permits to make voluntary defenses, and this permission was granted. Therefore, on October 14 they faced Chris Avalos and Andres Gutierrez, respectively.

With this stage completed, the Committee has granted 15 days -until November 6- to negotiate their bout. Santa Cruz and Mares should send details such as the date and place within the relevant timeframe. Failure to do so would force the WBA to issue a call for purse bid.

The Association is still working hard in order to unify champions of each division and this bout between Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares would be a big step forward to achieve that goal.