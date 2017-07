The WBA Championships Committee has ordered two mandatory fights. WBA interim featherweight champion Claudio Marrero (22-1, 16 KOs) must defend against WBA #2 rated Jesus Rojas (25-1-2, 18 KOs). Also WBA “regular” light heavyweight champion Nathan Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs) must unify with “interim” beltholder Dmitry Bivol (11-0, 9 KOs). The camps have 30 days to negotiate agreements, otherwise the WBA will schedule respective purse bids.