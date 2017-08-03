WBA orders Joshua-Ortiz

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has ordered the teams behind current heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua #1 ranked Luis Ortiz to start negotiations for a fight between them. According to the resolution sent on January 11th, 2017, to both parties, the winner of the Joshua-Klitschko fight had to face Ortiz after 120 days. 95 days have passed and, for this reason, the Championships Committee ordered the fight. Both parties were duly notified that, as of August 3rd, they have 30 days to reach an agreement or the fight will be called to purse bids. Joshua also owes the IBF a defense against IBF #2 Kubrat Pulev.