WBA orders Charr-Oquendo negotiations

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the teams behind WBA Heavyweight Champion Manuel Charr and Fres Oquendo to start negotiations for their mandatory fight.

Charr won the WBA belt last weekend against Alexander Ustinov by unanimous decision, while Oquendo has a longstanding New York court order to fight for the WBA world heavyweight title. Both parties were duly notified on November 26 and must reach an agreement before December 22 or the fight will be called to a purse bid and both boxers will get 50%.

In other news, the WBA Championships Committee ordered a bantamweight eliminator between #1 ranked Yonfrez Parejo (21-2-1, 10 KOs) and #4 Stephon Young (17-0-3, 7 KOs), and a welterweight eliminator between #1 rated Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs) and #2 John Vera (18-0, 11 KOs).