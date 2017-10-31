96th WBA Convention Opening Banquet

Report/Photo: Boxing Bob Newman

The opening banquet of the 96th WBA convention kicked off at 8 p.m. Monday evening on the 18th floor of the Dann Carlton Hotel in Medellin, Colombia. Hall of Fame ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr. emceed the event, introducing a host of world champions to receive recognition from the WBA.

The previously mentioned champs were on hand as well as Colombians Luis Mendoza and Bernardo Caraballo. The crowning moment came as the man of the night, Antonio Cervantes, a.k.a. “Kid Pambelé” was honored with a WBA belt, surrounded by Oscar de la Hoya, Evander Holyfield, Juan Manuel Marquez, Bernard Hopkins and Roberto Duran as well as WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.