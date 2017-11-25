WBA: Ustinov-Charr winner must fight Oquendo

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee granted a special permission to boxers Alexander Ustinov and Manuel Charr to fight for the WBA “regular” heavyweight title tonight in Germany. The permission was granted at the request of the interested parties and based on WBA rules C.46 and C.28, also taking into account that the fighters occupy #2 and #4 in the rankings. The winner must immediately start negotiations with Fres Oquendo, who has court order to fight for a WBA world title. This agreement must be made before December 22, 2017. Otherwise, the contest will be called to a purse bid and the percentages will be 50/50. If Ustinov-Charr ends in a draw or is not valid, Oquendo must face the next available contender.