WBA makes progress on champion reduction

The World Boxing Association (WBA) announced back in January 2016 that it would work on reducing the amount of champions in the 17 boxing categories and they have done so. 2017 started with 32 champions and ended with 25 monarchs in the 17 categories, although it is pertinent to note that when this plan started in the search for a sole monarch, there were 42 champions.

In addition, there are now nine categories that have only one champion, and if not, the title remains vacant and about to be disputed. In that spirit, the Championship Committee has worked tirelessly to make the resolutions honored. It has also given much needed mobility to several categories by ordering eliminators.