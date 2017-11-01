Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

In what has become a WBA convention tradition (depending on the date of the gathering), the WBA Halloween party was a “graveyard smash” tonight in Medellin, Colombia. Many chose to go the scary route in choosing their get-up, while others were more creative.

There were convicts and robbers, Colombian soccer legend Carlos Valderrama, a ghoulish granny and even the Trumpster made an appearance, albeit with a too-short red tie. WBA president Gilberto Mendoza went for his traditional superhero persona, this time Mr. Incredible, patriarch of The Incredibles.

Tomorrow will come early as the bus for the medical seminar leaves at 7:30 a.m. and the female WBA world title fight card will start at 8 p.m.