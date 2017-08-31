WBA elevates Crawford to super champion

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has elevated Terence Crawford to Super Champion after he defeated Julius Indongo to snatch the WBA super lightweight title on August 19 and become the second boxer in history to own the four belts from the four most important sanctioning bodies in the world of boxing. Considering Crawford’s achievement, his solidity as champion at 140 pounds, which make him the best fighter of his weight class, and covered by Article C18 of the WBA Rules, which allows to elevate a boxer to Super Champion under special circumstances, the Championships Committee took the decision to grant this recognition.

However, this does not mean that an interim or regular super lightweight title will be created. The WBA and the Championships Committee maintain their policy of having only one champion per category. Therefore, the WBA mandatory challenger for Crawford will emerge according to the rules of the organization and the existing mechanisms.