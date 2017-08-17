WBA calls Zeuge-Ekpo purse bid

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee summoned a purse bid for the super middleweight title fight between champion Tyron Zeuge and Nigerian Isaac Ekpo, on August 28th. They already fought on March 23 and Zeuge was given the victory by technical decision in the fifth round. However, it was an intense fight with the 49-46, 48-47 and 49-47 scorecards. The Championships Committee, upon request of team Ekpo, analyzed the fight and ordered a rematch giving them 30 days to negotiate, however, Zeuge was granted a special permit to fight Paul Smith with the condition that the winner of that bout should negotiate with Ekpo. The failure of the parties to reach an agreement forced the Championships Committee to summon the purse bid, which will take place in the WBA offices in Panamá City, presided over by Aurelio Fiengo.