WBA calls for McDonnell-Solis purse bid

The WBA Championships Committee called for a purse bid to be held on Monday, August 21st, for the fight between Jamie McDonnell and Liborio Solis for the WBA bantamweight title.

The WBA ordered both parties to negotiate on January 31st, 2017 and granted them 30 days to reach an agreement according to Championships Rule C36. However, at the beginning of July, they informed the Championships Committee that they had reached an agreement and the first call for purse bids agreed for July 3rd was suspended.

Nevertheless, they were not able to implement their agreement and the WBA issued, on August 9th, a second call to purse bids. The division minimum amount is 120 thousand dollars. The distribution will be 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.

McDonnell and Solis first fought for the WBA Bantamweight title in December 2016, when the British boxer won by unanimous decision: 116-112, 115-113 and 117-111. The result was considered controversial and the Championships Committee approved the direct rematch request made by Solis’ team.

Both parties were duly notified. The purse bids will take place at the WBA office located in Panama City, Panama, and will be directed by Panamanian Aurelio Fiengo, Directorate member.