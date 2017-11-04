November 4, 2017

McDonnell retains WBA title on no decision

WBA bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell (29-2-1, 13 KOs) retained his title after a three round “no decision” in his rematch with Liborio Solis (25-5-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Salle Medecin in Monte Carlo, Monaco. A headclash in round three left McDonnell with a bad cut over his left eye and the bout was quickly halted. After the fight, McDonnell stated he is leaving the division.

Former world champion Scott Quigg (34-1-2, 25 KOs) scored a sixth round stoppage against Oleg Yefimovych (29-3-1, 16 KOs) in a WBA featherweight eliminator. Quigg punished Yefimovych in every round until the bout was waved off. Yefimovych complained about the stoppage.

Unbeaten European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (17-0, 12 KOs) won by twelve round majority decision over former world title challenger Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora (27-8, 19 KOs). Kabayel, who was actually an underdog in this contest, outboxed and outworked Chisora for the most part. Chisora rallied late, but came up short.

