WBA 160lb champ N’Dam, Murata to collide again

Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

Let’s get to rumble again. WBA middleweight champ Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam, France, will face #1 ranked 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata again in Tokyo, Japan, on October 22. It was publicly announced with Hassan’s attendance under Teiken Promotions before many press people and television cameras as well. They battled with N’Dam victorious with a disputed split decision here last May, and the WBA ordered a direct rematch due to the controversy.

Both of them promised, “The rematch will be as hard as the first encounter, and we will definitely decide who the best man is.” Time will tell.