WBA 160lb champ N’Dam impressive in public workout

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Every day there is any schedule of event prior to the world title tripleheader on this coming Sunday. We saw WBA middleweight titleholder Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam, France, show a unique training menu at his public workout today (Tuesday) at the Teiken Gym in the center of Tokyo, Japan.

Spiritually well-guided by Cuban trainer Pedro Diaz, the champ N’Dam, originally hailing from Cameroon, displayed various kinds of training—some being acrobatic and others unique—to stun the press people. The 33-year-old veteran showed them as if he boasts of his capability of beating his challenger Ryota Murata with a variety of skills, which may need 24 rounds or 36 rounds to show all in a fight. Japanese athletes are traditionally excellent in gymnastics, as they are small and quick enough to do physical magic. Should the gymnastics adopt weight system, Hassan N’Dam may be able to gain a medal in the middleweight category of the game since he is so flexible, quick and athletic.

The champ said before the press, “I’m 1,000% confident to beat Murata again.” What’s 1,000% confidence? Will he fight Murata ten times?