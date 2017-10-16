WBA 160lb champ N’Dam arrives in Japan

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

WBA middleweight champion Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday to defend his belt against #1 ranked 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata in their grudge fight this coming Sunday. Accompanied by Cuban trainer Pedro Diaz, the Frenchman accepted an interview by Japanese press people upon his arrival.

N’Dam confidently said, “I have been strenuously training to be in superbly tiptop shape. I showed my strength and superiority in our first encounter, and will repeat it again. I hit the canvas last time, and will not have Murata touch me this time. I’ll be untouchable to Murata. I wish to try to finish him. Murata should conquer me, otherwise I’ll keep my belt after fighting twelve rounds.”

This show will be presented by Teiken Promotions.