Photos: Sumio Yamada

Wanheng Menayothin 105 vs. Tatsuya Fukuhara 105

(WBC world minimumweight title)

Note: Menayothin is looking to take his record to the magic 49-0 against Fukuhara (19-5-6, 7 KOs) with Floyd’s 50-0 in sight.

Venue: Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Promoter: Piyarat Wachirarattanawong