Wallin added to Zeuge-Ekpo undercard

Unbeaten heavyweight Otto Wallin (18-0, 12 KOs) will face Gabriel Enguema (8-3, 5 KOs) in a ten-round contest on the undercard of the WBA world super middleweight title rematch between Tyron Zeuge and Isaac Ekpo on December 2 at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Germany.

It is a must-win fight for Wallin as he looks to secure a Swedish super-fight with archrival Adrian Granat early next year. Wallin and Granat are mandated to meet for the European Union title. However, both must overcome a final hurdle, with Granat also set for action in Germany in December.