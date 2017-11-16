Vyacheslav Shabranskyy Media Day

By Miguel Maravilla

Light heavyweight slugger Vyacheslav “Lion Heart Chingonskyy” Shabranskyy (19-1, 16 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Ukraine held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles for his upcoming title bout against former undisputed light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs) Saturday, November 25 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

“Fighting Kovalev is a big thing. We are in it to win it and we’ll make the best of it,” Shabranskyy told Fightnews.com®.

“Fighting for a world title — it’s all or nothing. Right now, I’m not thinking about [Kovalev]. I’m not thinking about what he has done or what he is doing. I’ll see him on November 25, and then after the fight, I’ll tell you about him.”

Shabranskyy will square off against Kovalev for the vacant WBO World Light Heavyweight championship.

“At first we weren’t fighting for a title. Then I found out that I would be fighting for a world title since it was vacant. This is a big inspiration. You’ll see a whole different Shabranskyy!”

