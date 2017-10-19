Video: Culcay, Masternak, Wlodarczyk, Gassiev workouts

Video: Przemek Garczarczyk

Fight week for the final World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarter-final kicked off Wednesday with media workouts at the Everlast Lab in Hoboken, N.J. before the clash between IBF champion Murat Gassiev and former champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk headlines action this Saturday from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. live on AUDIENCE Network.

Also in attendance Wednesday and competing in featured bouts on October 21 were Polish contender Mateusz Masternak and once-beaten Stivens Bujaj, who meet in a WBSS cruiserweight reserve match and unbeaten Polish contender Maciej Sulecki and former title challenger Jack Culcay, who square-off in super welterweight action.