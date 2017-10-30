Victory Sports inks ex-champ Pedraza

Victory Sports & Entertainment has announced by far their biggest name signing to date. The company has inked former IBF world junior lightweight champion Jose Pedraza (22-1, 12 KOs) to a multi-year managerial contract.

“I am very happy to sign with Victory Sports and look forward to the next chapter of my career,” stated Pedraza. “They represent a number of up and coming fighters and also work with elite fighters like Badou Jack so I feel that Victory is the right team to lead me back to a world championship.”

Pedraza lost his 130lb title to Gervonta Davis earlier this year and will now campaign the lightweight division.