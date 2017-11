WBC minimumweight world champion Wanheng Meenayothin moved to 49-0, 17 KOs, after a twelve round unanimous decision over Tatsuya Fukuhara (19-6-6, 7 KOs) on Saturday afternoon in Thailand. Fukuhara gave Wanheng all he could handle, but all three judges had the champ comfortably in front.

With the win, Wanheng matches Rocky Marciano at 49-0, and is just one win from tying Floyd Mayweather’s record 50-0 ledger.