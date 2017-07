After a 15-month layoff, former 147-lb world champion Victor Ortiz is back in tonight’s PBC on FS1 main event. Ortiz (31-6-2, 24 KO) takes on Mexican veteran Saul Corral (23-9, 14 KO) in a scheduled 10-round affair. In the co-main event, 154-pounders Justin DeLoach (17-1, 9 KO) and Nathaniel Gallimore (18-1-1, 15 KO) collide in an interesting matchup and 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas competes in his second pro fight. Action begins tonight on FS1 at 7PM ET/4PM PT.