Vasyl Lomachnecko returns Saturday

By Miguel Maravilla

Two-division world champion WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs), of Ukraine returns to the ring this Saturday, August 5, as he takes on tough contender Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga (25-2, 21 KOs) of Colombia at the Microsoft Theater, at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles televised live on ESPN. Fightnews.com caught up with Lomachenko as he is eager to get back in the ring.

“I am ready to get back in the ring to fight Marriaga and I am ready to fight. I think many around the world will get the chance to see Vasyl Lomachenko,” Vasyl Lomachenko told Fightnews.com

Lomachenko has been training in Oxnard, California with his head trainer and father in preparation for Marriaga.

“We have been training hard for this fight. Right after the last fight we continued to work. I am ready,” Lomachenko said about camp “I like living and training in Oxnard. It reminds me of the small town I grew up in Ukraine”

The two-time gold medalist will be defending his WBO world title he won last year over Roman Martinez of Puerto Rico. Lomachenko successfully defended his title with a one sided stoppage over previously undefeated Nicholas Walters and wiped out Jason Sosa in his last fight this past April.

His opponent Marriaga began his career undefeated winning his first 20 fights before dropping a decision in June of 2015 to former champion Nicholas Walters in his first shot at a world title. Marriaga then won his next five bouts as he got his second crack at a title shot this past April against current featherweight champion Oscar Valdez in his last fight.

“I think he is a good tough fighter with a big desire to fight. When he accepted this fight right away I knew it would accept it. It shows he has the balls to fight,” Lomachenko on Marriaga.

Despite failing to get the opponents he wanted, Lomachenko has expressed his frustration in landing the big fights. After attempting to get a rematch with Salido, Lomachenko had this to say.

“I am frustrated of course for not getting the fights I want. It’s hard to get fights and I am frustrated we wanted the fight with Salido,” Lomachenko said. “I want to fight the best,” Lomachenko added.

With his manager Egis Klimas engaging in social media wars with WBA super bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, who lately has been ranting and claiming his desires to take on Lomachenko. When asked about Rigondeaux, Lomachenko responded.

“Rigondeaux? I am not asking to fight him. He is asking to fight me but he has to understand that if he steps in the ring with me I will destroy him like a tank,”

This past weekend we witnessed former stable mate Mikey Garcia dominant decision win over former world champion Adrien Broner in moving up to super lightweight. Garcia has also mentioned the possibility of moving back down to 135 and his desires to take on the Ukrainian superstar. However promotional issues and conflicts will likely keep that fight from happening.

“Personally I would love to fight Mikey Garcia. I support what the fans want, many people want the fight with Rigondeaux someday I would like to fight him,” Lomachenko on fighting Mikey Garcia. “If you want that fight talk to my manager and my promoter,” Lomachenko added.

Following his second Olympic gold medal in 2012, Lomachenko won his first world title in his third professional fight winning a decision over Gary Russell Jr for the WBO featherweight title. Since then he has moved up to super featherweight to win another world title and has rolled over opponents. Lomchenko now sits in the top 5 in most pound for pound list as he looks to one day get to the top of the list.

“I can’t call myself pound for pound until I fight the true champions. Mikey Garcia, Rigondeaux. Then we can talk about pound for pound fighter,” Lomachenko said. “Right now I think Crawford is the best pound for pound,”

Lomachenko vs. Marriaga will be a scheduled 12 round championship bout as Lomachenko looks to showcase his skills to the world on a huge platform.

“I am ready to show that I am the best in boxing,” Lomachenko said.

