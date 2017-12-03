Van Rooyen stops Phetani in six

By Ron Jackson

Barend van Rooyen who will celebrate his 40th birthday on December 23 won the vacant South African middleweight title when he stopped Yanga Phetani in the sixth round at the Kempton Park Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday night. Phetani, 37, had a good opening round using his greater height and reach to keep Van Rooyen on the outside.

In round two Van Rooyen began to work on the inside as he landed stinging shots to the body that caused Phetani to wince every time a blow landed. Van Rooyen continued to work the body in the third round as he backed Phetani up against the ropes and this was the pattern of the fight through rounds four and five. Phetani tired badly in the sixth round and when he was not fighting back referee Jaap van Niewenhuizen waved the fight off at 2 minutes 30 seconds into the round.

Having his fourth crack at a South African title the jubilant Van Rooyen could not contain himself as he jumped up and down in the ring. Van Rooyen improved his record to 26-5-2; 3 and Phetani’s record dropped to 12-2-1; 4.

The unused judges were Simon Mokadi, Ben Ncapayi and Boitumelo Madiba.

Other results

Dennis Mwale W tko 4 Sifiso Khuzwayo – lightweight

Tristan Truter W tko 1 Peroti Kaniki – welterweight

Ricky Tshabalala W pts 6 Kongolo Tshimanga – middleweight

Etienne van Niekerk W tko 3 Francis Matika – junior middleweight

Emmany Kolombo W ko 2 Aphiwe Myoyo – middleweight

Roarke Knapp W ko 4 Siyabonga Rolomo – junior middleweight