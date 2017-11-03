Valentín crushes Barbosa, Falcao wins

In a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle, welterweight Sammy “Hurricane” Valentín (13-1, 10 KOs) impressively destroyed previously undefeated Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa (11-1, 7 KOs) to claim the WBO Youth title on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Valentín dropped Barbosa twice in round three, and then battered him to the deck two more times in round five to end it.

Unbeaten super featherweight Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (16-0-3, 11 KOs) and Gabino “Flash” Cota (19-9-2, 17 KOs) battled to an entertaining six round majority draw. Two judges had it 57-57 with the third at 59-55 (fighter not announced). 57-57 was a fair score. It was a tremendous scrap.

Unbeaten 2012 Olympian middleweight silver medalist Esquiva Falcao (19-0, 13 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over José Miguel Fandino (11-4, 7 KOs).

In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, 2016 Olympian Antonio Vargas (5-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Jonathan Garza (6-1, 1 KO) over six. Vargas dropped Garza in round two and won 60-53 on all three cards.