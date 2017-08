WBO world champions Óscar Valdez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez hosted a press conference today to announce their respective featherweight and super middleweight title defenses taking place on September 22 at the Tucson Arena. The fighters were also joined by their Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum.



The ESPN-televised world title twinbill will be taking place on a Friday night, rather than a Saturday night.