Valdez retains WBO featherweight belt

WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (23-0, 19 KOs) successfully defended his belt with a hard-fought unanimous decision over previously unbeaten #4 rated Genesis Servania (29-1, 12 KOs) on Friday night at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona. Hometown hero Valdez had it his way for the first three rounds. But in round four, Servania dropped Valdez with a big right hand then rocked him again as the round ended. Valdez responded in round five, dropping Servania with a left hook. Servania was wobbly but survived the round. Both fighters had their moments after that with Valdez pulling away late. Toe-to-toe at the final bell! Scores were 116-110, 119-111, 117-109.