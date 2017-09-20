Valdez, Ramirez set to defend belts

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Undefeated WBO world champions Oscar Valdez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and #1 contender and mandatory challenger Jesse “Hard Work” Hart took paer in a media workout on Tuesday in Tucson, Arizona.

On Friday at Tucson Arena, Valdez will defending his WBO featherweight title against the WBO #4 Genesis Servania, while WBO super middleweight champion Ramirez will take on Hart in a grudge match.

Oscar Valdez: “I worked so hard in this training camp with Manny [Robles]. I am prepared for Servania. He is rugged and strong. He has my upmost respect. ESPN is seen all over the world. It’s an honor to fight on this great network. Our fights will be seen everyplace imaginable.”

Gilberto Ramirez: “Jesse Hart is a good fighter. A tough fighter. He earned the right to be my mandatory challenger. But that does not give him the right to say bad things about me. I do my talking in the ring. On Friday night he will hear my response loud and clear.”

Jesse Hart: “When I beat Zurdo for the world title I am going to wrap the championship belt right around my Dad’s waist. This fight on Friday is for my father Cyclone Hart and what he never got in all of those years in the big ring – a shot at the title.”

