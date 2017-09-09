September 9, 2017

Usyk punishes and stops Huck in WBSS opener

In the first cruiserweight quarter-final contest of the $50 million World Boxing Super Series, WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a brilliant tenth round TKO over long time former champion Marco Huck (40-5-1, 27 KOs) on Saturday night at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany. Huck tried to bring the pressure and rough up Usyk early on, but Usyk’s class showed in his fierce and brutal attacks. Huck was deducted a point in round eight for hitting Usyk while he was on the deck after a slip. The bout waved off in round ten by referee Robert Byrd after Usyk launched a non-stop assault battering Huck. Time was 2:18.

Next up for Usyk is the winner of September 30th clash in Latvia between WBC champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) and Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs).

