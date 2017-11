This Saturday night BoxNation subscribers will be able to watch Alexander Ustinov (34-1, 25 KOs) and Manuel Charr (30-4, 17 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA world championship. There had been some question about the championship status of the fight, but it now being billed as a world title fight. Ustinov-Charr is taking place at Koenig-Pilsener-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. Charr is returning to action after having had hip replacement surgery in May.