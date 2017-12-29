Upset of the Year: Truax-DeGale

The Fightnews.com® Upset of the Year for 2017 (and honestly one of the biggest upsets of all time) was the shock victory by Minnesota’s Caleb Truax over IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale earlier this month in DeGale’s hometown of London, no less. Hand-picked opponent Truax was given virtually no chance by pundits, but he surprisingly took the fight to former Olympic gold medalist DeGale all night and dramatically came away with a deserved majority decision and the world championship belt.

Online Sportsbooks had listed DeGale as up to a 100:1 favorite going into the fight. Truax barely even qualified for a title shot, entering the IBF ratings at a lowly #15 a month before the fight. There was a contractual rematch clause, so Traux and DeGale will be doing it again in 2018.