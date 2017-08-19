August 19, 2017

Undisputed: Crawford annihilates Indongo in three

By Juaquin Flores and Mike Green at ringside

In a clash between champions for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO jr welterweight world titles,
Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) scored a dominant knockout over Julius Indongo (22-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Crawford edged round one, but neither fighter landed anything big. Crawford dropped Indongo in round two with a right hand on the ear. The end came in round three when Crawford kayoed Indongo with body shot. Time was 1:38. Crawford is the first undisputed champion in 11 years.

Indongo: I lost to clearly one of the best
Hooker defeats Jackson, still unbeaten
