Undercard Results from MSG

By Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Ronny Rios fought Delvis Julio over 10 rounds in a one-sided workmanlike featherweight bout. Rios remained the aggressor, scoring jabs and commanding the center of the ring. Julio would try and land counters but rarely found the reach or timing to be the one initiating the action. Julio was on the receiving end of a low blow in round 7 where he sought the full 5 minutes to recover. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-93, 99-91 and 100-90 to Ronny Rios. Rios climbs to 29-2, 13 KOs and Delvis Julio drops to 19-4, 11 KOs.

Zachary Ochoa brushed aside Erick Martinez over 6 rounds in their welterweight bout. Ochoa dominated from start to finish, showcasing his superior footwork in being able to avoid any significant damage. All three judges awarded the fight to Ochoa on points, scoring the fight 60-54 across the board. Ochoa is now 18-1, 7 KOs while Martinez falls to 14-10, 8 KOs.