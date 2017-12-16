December 16, 2017

Undercard Results from Montreal

Super lightweight Yves Ulysse Jr (15-1, 9 KOs) completely outclassed previously unbeaten WBC #13 rated Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (21-1, 17 KOs). Ulysse dropped Seldin in each of the first three rounds, then cruised to a 99-88 win on all three cards.

Super welterweight Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (21-1-1, 18 KOs) scored a spectacular second round KO over Detroit veteran Lanardo Tyner (32-12-2, 20 KOs). An uppercut finished Tyner at 2:29. It was the first time the 42-year-old Tyner has ever been stopped early.

Hot Golden Boy Promotions junior lightweight prospect Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (13-0, 12 KOs) punished journeyman Noe Martinez (10-10-2, 6 KOs) until the bout was waved off in round eight. Garcia battered Martinez to a knee in the final round. Time was 1:45.

Heavyweight Simon Kean (12-0, 11 KOs) stopped journeyman Mike Sheppard (25-22-2, 11 KOs) in round two.

Female super flyweight Nicola Adams (3-0, 2 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist, stopped Soledad Macedo (13-14-1, 4 KOs) in round three. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:26.

Weights from Cancun
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.