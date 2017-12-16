Undercard Results from Montreal

Super lightweight Yves Ulysse Jr (15-1, 9 KOs) completely outclassed previously unbeaten WBC #13 rated Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (21-1, 17 KOs). Ulysse dropped Seldin in each of the first three rounds, then cruised to a 99-88 win on all three cards.

Super welterweight Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (21-1-1, 18 KOs) scored a spectacular second round KO over Detroit veteran Lanardo Tyner (32-12-2, 20 KOs). An uppercut finished Tyner at 2:29. It was the first time the 42-year-old Tyner has ever been stopped early.

Hot Golden Boy Promotions junior lightweight prospect Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (13-0, 12 KOs) punished journeyman Noe Martinez (10-10-2, 6 KOs) until the bout was waved off in round eight. Garcia battered Martinez to a knee in the final round. Time was 1:45.

Heavyweight Simon Kean (12-0, 11 KOs) stopped journeyman Mike Sheppard (25-22-2, 11 KOs) in round two.

Female super flyweight Nicola Adams (3-0, 2 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist, stopped Soledad Macedo (13-14-1, 4 KOs) in round three. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:26.