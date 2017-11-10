Undercard Results from Cleveland

By Brad Snyder at ringside

Willie Nelson made quick work of Alexis Hloros, winning by TKO at the 2:46 mark of the 1st Round. Nelson scored a quick first knockdown, but it was the second that came, due to a right, that hurt Hloros. Nelson, then, quickly connected with a left uppercut to end the contest with a third knockdown. Nelson improves to (26-3-1, 16 KO’s), as Hloros drops to (18-7-2, 12 KO’s).

What might be the future of the super middleweight division, Isaiah Steen (10-0, 8 KO’s) dismantled a 56-fight veteran in Eduardo Flores (26-28-3, 15 KO’s). Steen started off early by working the body. “I saw weakness in his body. I went there early. And when he spit out his mouthpiece in the 3rd, I knew he was done,” said Steen. Flores finally went to the canvas in the 3rd and was not able to answer the bell in time for the referee’s liking. The 1:43 TKO in Round 3, showcased all of the skills Steen is blessed with. A little work is still needed, but clearly his team and he are on the right path.

Fred Wilson Jr. holds on to win by SD (39-37 Wilson Jr., 38-37 Dulaney, 38-37 Wilson Jr.) over Cory Dulaney. After dominating the first three rounds of the 4-Round Junior Middleweight contest, Wilson Jr. got caught with a short right hand by, the much smaller, Dulaney that dropped him to the canvas. Wilson Jr. struggled to fight after the knockdown and was clinching and now backing up for the first time in the fight. Wilson Jr. improves to (6-0, 2 KO’s), as Dulaney drops to (5-6-1, 1 KO).

Heavyweight Alante Green improved to (2-0-1, 1KO) with his 1:12 TKO win over Antwaun Taylor (4-6, 1KO). Green came out swinging as soon as the first bell rang. Taylor found the canvas twice in the fight due to Green’s power and pressure.

Boubacar Sylla (8-0, 8 KO’s) looked impressive with his TKO victory over fellow undefeated welterweight, Marlon Brown (7-1, 2 KO’s). Sylla cruised to victory with a 1st Round knockdown of Brown. The middle rounds of the scheduled for 6-Round contest had Sylla opening up a cut on Brown’s right eye. Brown’s corner deemed him not able to continue in between the fourth and fifth round.